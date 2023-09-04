﻿
News / Nation

Online Silk Road conference to be held in northwest China

Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0
A Silk Road conference featuring Internet cooperation will take place during the sixth China-Arab States Expo, which will run from September 21 to 24 in Yinchuan.
Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0

A Silk Road conference featuring Internet cooperation will take place during the sixth China-Arab States Expo, which will run from September 21 to 24 in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, said local authorities Monday.

Starting on September 21, the two-day conference will build a cooperation platform for participants in new technologies, new scenarios and new services, said the region's government.

It aims to encourage countries along the Belt and Road to give full play to their respective advantages, and deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment, so that the fruits of digital development will benefit more people of all countries.

The event will attract experts, scholars and business representatives in the field of digital education and digital economy from China and countries along the Belt and Road, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Thailand.

The conference includes a main forum and two sub-forums, and will hold an industrial App innovation application competition. It has seen four editions since 2015, which has played a positive role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and countries along the Belt and Road in the field of Internet.

First held in 2013, the China-Arab States Expo has become a significant platform for China and Arab states to promote pragmatic cooperation and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Over the past ten years, the China-Arab States Expo has attracted over 400,000 participants and 6,000 enterprises from 112 countries and regions, signing more than 1,200 cooperation projects in modern agriculture, high technologies, and biomedicine.

China is now the Arab states' largest trading partner. China-Arab trade volume almost doubled from 2012 to 431.4 billion US dollars last year. In the first half of this year, trade between China and the Arab states reached 199.9 billion US dollars.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     