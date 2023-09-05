Deputy Party chief of north China's Shanxi under probe

Shang Liguang, deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanxi Provincial Committee, is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws.

Shang Liguang, deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanxi Provincial Committee, is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Shang is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.