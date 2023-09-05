﻿
Another cyclone likely to make landfall in China

Another tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall in or have a major impact on China in late September.
Chaozhou City in Guangdong Province is lashed by heavy downpours brought by Typhoon Haikui on September 5, 2023.

Another tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall in or have a major impact on China in late September, bringing gales and heavy rains to the country's southern and southeastern regions, an official said Tuesday.

Local authorities should take precautions to reduce the repercussions on people's lives, said Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the National Climate Center.

China has been hit by Typhoon Saola and Typhoon Haikui earlier this month.

China will see an uneven distribution of rainfall in September, with parts of Heilongjiang and Xinjiang expected to receive precipitation 20-50 percent higher than average.

However, parts of Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, and Shaanxi will have less rainfall than normal years this month.

Some parts of the country, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, and Inner Mongolia, will see temperatures slightly higher than in normal years, Jia said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
