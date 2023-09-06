﻿
News / Nation

China aims to increase supply of high-end electronic devices

Xinhua
  14:36 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
China aims to increase the supply of high-end electronic devices to boost consumption and bolster the economy.
Xinhua
  14:36 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0

China aims to increase the supply of high-end electronic devices to boost consumption and bolster the economy, according to a plan jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Finance.

China will strive to ensure 5G mobile phone shipments account for over 85 percent of the domestic mobile phone market by 2024.

China's consumer electronics industry has witnessed stable growth in recent years. Major computer, communications and electronic device manufacturers saw their profits reach 276.32 billion yuan (US$38.39 billion) in the first seven months of the year.

Output of mobile phones reached 810 million units during the period, including 593 million smartphones.

Consumer electronic devices are one of China's key export products. Stabilizing their exports is crucial to the development of the entire industry.

China will also encourage consumer electronic device manufacturers to launch cross-border e-commerce businesses and tap the potential of online and offline global markets, the plan said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     