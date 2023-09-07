Liaoning lays out a colorful 'carpet' for Shanghai tourists

Liaoning Province is inviting Shanghai tourists to appreciate its magnificent colorful picturesque autumn scenery and celebrate harvest joy around the 8-day National Day holiday.

Northeast China's Liaoning Province is inviting Shanghai tourists to appreciate its magnificent colorful picturesque autumn scenery and celebrate the harvest joy around the eight-day National Day holiday.

The vast land of the province will be covered by a red and golden blanket of maple and ginkgo in autumn, offering a feast to the eyes.

On Wednesday, the province unveiled details of its upcoming 12th Liaoning Province Art Festival in Shanghai.

The festival, running between September 12 and 27 in the coastal city of Dalian, will feature the display of intangible cultural heritage, performances and exhibitions.

Traditional Chinese operas such as Peking Opera and Pingju Opera will be performed, together with local operas such as Haicheng trumpet play and Tieling folk dance yangge.

Liaoning boasts UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Shenyang Palace Museum as well as Zhaoling and Fuling, the tombs of the first two emperors of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The Shenyang Imperial Palace in the provincial capital Shenyang was built in 1625 when Nurhaci, regarded as the founder of the Qing Dynasty, was in power and it is the only existing royal palace in China outside of the Forbidden City in Beijing.

The province's cultural and tourism authorities promoted its attractions such as the Panjin Red Beach scenic area, the Hushan Great Wall, the starting point of China's Great Wall in the east, as well as Jinzhou barbecue and hot springs in 14 cities.

Liaoning is looking for deepened cooperation with Shanghai on driving tours, chartered flight tours, MICE, and study tours.

Maple appreciation route in Liaoning Province

Kuandian Tianqiaogou National Forest Park 宽甸天桥沟国家森林公园 - Kuandian Mount Tianhua Scenic Area 宽甸天华山风景名胜区 - Panjin Red Beach National Landscape Corridor 盘锦红沙滩国家风景廊道 - Jinzhou Yiwu Lushan Scenic Area 锦州医巫闾山风景区 - Mount Haitang Scenic Area 海棠山风景区 - Fushun Mount Gangshan Scenic Area 抚顺岗山风景区 - Guanmenshan Forest Park 关门山森林公园 - Benheng Highway 本溪中华枫叶之路



Autumn hiking route in Shenyang

Mount Qipan Scenic Area 棋盘山风景区 - Shenyang National Forest Park 沈阳国家森林公园 - Mount Qixing 七星山 - Mount Wulong 五龙山



