China ready to join S. Korea in advancing ties: Chinese premier

Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday China is ready to work with South Korea to resist interference, meet each other halfway, and advance bilateral relations so as to reflect the changes of the times.

He made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Jakarta, namely the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

Li also called on both sides to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, uphold the original intention of establishing diplomatic ties, and enhance mutual political trust.