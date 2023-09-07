Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway successful example of regional cooperation towards modernization: Chinese premier

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is a successful example of developing countries in the region working together toward modernization, visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said.

Xinhua

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is a successful example of developing countries in the region working together toward modernization, visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday when inspecting the China-Indonesia cooperation project.

Upon his arrival at the Halim station, Li was warmly welcomed by Chinese and Indonesian employees. He listened to the report on the construction of the railway and expressed his appreciation for the hard work made by the builders of the two countries.

Noting that as the first high-speed railway in Southeast Asia, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is a flagship project of China-Indonesia Belt and Road cooperation personally supported by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Li said that it also carries the aspirations of the Indonesian people for a better life.

The two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, make careful preparations, ensure the high-standard opening and high-quality operation of the high-speed rail, and inject strong and lasting impetus into the modernization of Indonesia and the region, Li said.

Li then took a test ride and inspected the construction of the platform at Karawang Station. Calling the high-speed railway a road to integration, openness and common prosperity, Li said that it will not only shorten the time and space distance between cities, but also promote the optimization and upgrading of industrial structure and empower economic development along the route.

China is ready to share its mature expertise with Indonesia, and work together to do a good job in developing industries and revitalizing cities through the high-speed rail, Li said.

He pointed out that the economies of China and Indonesia are highly complementary and that there is huge potential for practical cooperation.

The two sides should make continuous efforts to take the lead in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in the region, push the building of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future to a new level, and contribute to the well-being of the their people and the development and prosperity of the region, Li said.

Connecting Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and Bandung, the fourth largest city in Indonesia, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is 142 km long and has a design maximum speed of 350 km per hour.

It is the first overseas high-speed railway project that fully uses Chinese railway systems, technology, and industrial components. PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China, a joint venture consortium set up by Indonesia and China, is responsible for investment, construction and operation.