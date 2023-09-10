﻿
China's Hangzhou launches air routes to Dubai, Almaty

New direct air routes linking east China's Hangzhou with Dubai of the United Arab Emirates and Almaty of Kazakhstan, have been launched on Sunday.

The Hangzhou to Dubai route is operated by Air China, utilizing Airbus A330-300 aircraft for three weekly flights. Departures from Hangzhou are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with arrivals in Dubai the following day. Return flights depart from Dubai on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, reaching Hangzhou on the same day.

The Hangzhou to Almaty route is managed by Loong Airlines, deploying Airbus A321 aircraft for three weekly flights. Outbound flights from Hangzhou operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Almaty on the same day. Return flights from Almaty are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, landing in Hangzhou on the same day.

So far, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport has expanded its international and regional destinations to 28, connecting with 20 countries and regions. Among them, 23 destinations are in Asia, providing convenient travel connections for passengers and personnel associated with the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
