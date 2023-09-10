Chinese premier calls for strengthening confidence, expectations for future

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that there is an increasing need to strengthen confidence and enhance expectations for the future.

Xinhua

The world is undergoing a difficult period of complex and volatile development, and as the difficulties intensify, there is an increasing need to strengthen confidence and enhance expectations for the future, take a long-term view and actively respond to difficulties and challenges, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.

Throughout the history of human civilization, in good times and bad, the yearning for a better future has always been the beacon that leads mankind forward, Li said at the third session of the 18th Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

Li said that the issue of this stage of the meeting is "One Future."

"Only by doing a good job in the present can we have a good future," Li said.

The G20 members should play an exemplary role, start with specific matters and strive to do well in the present, Li said.

Noting that the most urgent issue at present is development, Li pointed out that the G20 members should place the issue of development at the center of macro-policy coordination.

Li stressed the need to establish more practical cooperation mechanisms, take concrete actions, and support developing countries in better addressing development challenges such as poverty reduction, fundraising, climate change, food and energy security.

He also stressed the need to practice true multilateralism, build global development partnerships, and create a safe and stable international environment for common development.

Leaders at the meeting said that the G20 should demonstrate responsibility, promote international cooperation, foster inclusive, sustainable and people-centered development, and ensure that the application of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence enhances human well-being.

The summit adopted G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

On Sunday morning, Li and other leaders at the meeting offered floral tributes to the Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.