Chinese aircraft maker receives over 1,000 C919 jet orders

Xinhua
  23:26 UTC+8, 2023-09-10       0
The order quantity for China's C919 jet has reached 1,061, said He Dongfeng, board chairman of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd..
The order quantity for China's homegrown C919 jet has reached 1,061, said He Dongfeng, board chairman of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), at Sunday's 16th Pujiang Innovation Forum.

According to the aircraft maker, which developed the C919 and ARJ21 jetliners, China's domestically-produced passenger aircraft sector has initially formed a product lineup ranging from regional aircraft, short- to medium-haul narrow-body aircraft, to long-haul wide-body aircraft.

In December 2022, the inaugural customer of C919, China Eastern Airlines, received deliveries, with commercial operations beginning in May 2023.

Two aircraft are actively serving on the air route between Shanghai and Chengdu operated by the airlines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
COMAC
