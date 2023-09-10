Cross-border passenger traffic through Shenzhen ports exceeds 100 mln

As of 2:30 pm Saturday, the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong, has recorded over 100 million border crossings this year.

As of 2:30 pm Saturday, the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong, has recorded over 100 million border crossings this year, with a daily average of approximately 400,000 people entering or leaving the mainland through this checkpoint.

According to the Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, since the Chinese mainland resumed regular travel with Hong Kong and Macau in February, the ties between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong have significantly strengthened, resulting in a swift increase in passenger traffic through Shenzhen ports.

In conjunction with the thriving land traffic, maritime economic and trade interactions have become increasingly interwoven.

In July, the number of entry-exit cargo ships inspected by the city's border inspection station increased by 7.22 percent compared to the same period in 2019. At Shenzhen's Yantian Port, the entry and exit of ships saw a year-on-year growth of 125 percent.

"At present, the total flow of inbound and outbound passengers is soaring, with an average monthly growth rate of 14 percent," said Xu Xiaowei, chief of the Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection.