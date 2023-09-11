Chinese embassy urges relevant parties in Britain to stop anti-China political manipulation

The claim that China is suspected of 'stealing British intelligence' is completely fabricated and nothing but malicious slander.

The Chinese embassy in Britain on Sunday urged relevant parties in Britain to stop anti-China political manipulation.

Responding to a question concerning recent reports by British media about the arrest of two British people on suspicion of providing intelligence to China, a spokesperson for the embassy said, "The claim that China is suspected of 'stealing British intelligence' is completely fabricated and nothing but malicious slander."

"We firmly oppose it and urge relevant parties in the UK to stop their anti-China political manipulation and stop putting on such self-staged political farce," the spokesperson said.