Thread-bound edition of Xi's selected works published

A thread-bound edition of the first two volumes of "Selected Works of Xi Jinping" has been published.

The latest edition, printed in traditional Chinese characters, follows the publishing of the first two volumes of the book series in standard Chinese language by the People's Publishing House in April. It stands as a valuable edition suitable for both study and collection.

The first two volumes of the "Selected Works of Xi Jinping" contain Xi's important works from November 2012 to October 2022.

Publishing Xi's works in the traditional Chinese thread-bound book format highlights their value and contributes to the enrichment of the country's collection of thread-bound classics.