China's Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft separates from space station combination

After completing all assigned tasks, the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft separated from the space station combination at 4:46 pm Monday and switched to independent flight.

After completing all assigned tasks, the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft separated from the space station combination at 4:46 pm Monday (Beijing Time) and switched to independent flight, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The cargo craft will re-enter the atmosphere under control on Tuesday. Most of its components will be burned up and destroyed during the process, while a small amount of debris will fall into designated safe waters in the South Pacific, the CMSA said.