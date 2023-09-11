﻿
China's EV charging points see steady expansion in August

Xinhua
  18:22 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
New public-charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs) in China saw stable expansion in August, industry data showed Monday.
New public-charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs) in China saw stable expansion in August, industry data showed Monday.

Some 61,000 public charging piles were added last month, increasing 39.9 percent from the same period last year, said the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance.

From September 2022 to August 2023, around 54,000 new piles were built on average each month, said the alliance.

The rapid growth in charging facilities is in line with the country's booming new energy vehicle (NEV) sector.

In its latest move to boost NEV development, China said it aims to bring this year's NEV sales to 9 million units, an increase of 30 percent year on year, according to a work plan unveiled in early September.

China sold about 6.89 million NEVs in 2022, up 93.4 percent year on year. The market share of NEVs in China's auto market reached 25.6 percent in 2022, up 12.1 percentage points from 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
