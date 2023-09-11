Chinese premier returns to Beijing after attending 18th G20 Summit
Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Sunday.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Sunday after attending the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation, paying an official visit to Indonesia and attending the 18th G20 Summit held in New Delhi, India.
State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, among other accompanying officials, returned to Beijing on the same plane.
