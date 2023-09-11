﻿
News / Nation

China capable of ensuring stability of RMB exchange rate: PBOC

Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
China has the ability, confidence and conditions to keep the RMB exchange rate basically stable, according to a statement released Monday by the People's Bank of China.
Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0

China has the ability, confidence and conditions to keep the RMB exchange rate basically stable, according to a statement released Monday by the People's Bank of China.

Financial authorities will take actions when necessary, resolutely correct one-sided and pro-cyclical actions, deal with disruptions to market order, and guard against the risk of exchange rate overshooting, according to the statement.

With the introduction and implementation of policies to stabilize the economy and expectations, the Chinese economy is accumulating momentum, the statement noted, adding that this provides a solid foundation for the RMB exchange rate to remain stable at a reasonable and equilibrium level.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     