News / Nation

Jiangyin's science city taps into Shanghai's resources

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:27 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
The Xiakewan Science City, which takes nearly a quarter of Jiangyin City's area, has inked deals to integrate into the innovation community in the Yangtze River Delta region.
Jiangsu's Jiangyin City is tapping into Shanghai's resources to support its innovation development.

Construction is now underway at Jiangyin's Xiakewan Science City, which comprises nearly a quarter of the city's total area.

A series of deals have been inked at a conference held in Shanghai to better integrate the emerging science city into the innovation community in the Yangtze River Delta region.

These included cooperation agreements signed with the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Industry Empowerment Research Institute, Pudong Association of Returned Overseas Scholars, Shanghai SEE Investment Consulting, and 6789 Group.

Ge Peijian, former general manager of Zhangjiang High Technology Park, said Xiakewan can borrow ideas from Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City, such as segmenting industries and creating an innovation ecosystem.

He also called for talent exchanges and industrial cooperation between the two science cities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangtze River
Pudong
