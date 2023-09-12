﻿
News / Nation

China, Indonesia industrial park cooperation yields win-win benefits

Xinhua
  13:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
In a farm situated in the Pemalang district of Indonesia's Central Java province, prawn larvae have now reached the age of one and a half months.
Xinhua
  13:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
China, Indonesia industrial park cooperation yields win-win benefits
Xinhua

Workers work on the seafood processing production line at Fuqing Zhaohua Aquatic Food Co., Ltd. in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 24, 2023.

In a farm situated in the Pemalang district of Indonesia's Central Java province, prawn larvae have now reached the age of one and a half months. Once four months old, they will undergo processing and be shipped to Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province, about 2,000 nautical miles away.

Seasoned prawn farmer Joni Setyawan is in charge of the farm. The 66-year-old has nearly four decades of experience in raising Vannamei prawns. Since 2021, he has been working with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujian MiaoTianHui Food Co., Ltd., focusing on prawn cultivation.

The farm in Pemalang district covers around 70,000 square meters. Prawns cultivated here undergo preliminary processing such as cleaning, peeling and frozen packaging at a local plant. Thereafter, vessels carrying these seafood products will embark on a journey of approximately 20 days before arriving at Fuzhou Port.

"The Vannamei prawns from Indonesia will go through further processing, such as mixing and pounding, and transformed into prawn paste and packaged for quick freezing," said Lin Zhengrong, general manager of Fujian MiaoTianHui Food Co., Ltd.

Known for its delectable and chewy texture, prawn paste is very popular in the Chinese catering market.

Fuqing Zhaohua Aquatic Food Co., Ltd. has also invested in Vannamei prawn farming in Indonesia, with their farm spanning a vast area of around 4 million square meters.

The company established the farm in Indonesia because of the country's warm and humid climate, abundant fisheries resources, short cultivation cycle, and relatively low labor costs. Back in China, the advanced cold chain logistics infrastructure, vast consumer market and mature seafood processing technology can further enhance the value of imported frozen prawn products.

Setting up fishery bases in Indonesia has not only increased local employment opportunities but also boosted the income of residents, said Chen Qing'an, the legal representative of the Indonesian subsidiary of Fujian MiaoTianHui Food Co., Ltd., noting that the subsidiary has employed more than 300 local workers.

"I had three prawn ponds, but now I oversee a total of 70 ponds of two farms. My monthly income has multiplied and is very stable," said Joni Setyawan, adding that he has supplied about 1,200 tonnes of Vannamei prawns to China over the past year and a half.

Fujian MiaoTianHui Food Co., Ltd. and Fuqing Zhaohua Aquatic Food Co., Ltd. are among dozens of food companies operating in Fujian's Yuanhong Investment Zone. The zone represents the Chinese part of the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project jointly undertaken with Indonesia. The Indonesian part involves the Bintan Industrial Estate, the Aviarna Industrial Estate and the Badung Industrial Estate.

With the memorandum signed in January 2021, the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project represents a solid step to synergize the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's vision of the Global Maritime Fulcrum. It also serves as an innovative approach to deepening bilateral economic and trade ties, bringing tangible benefits to businesses in both countries.

To date, the Chinese park has launched 27 investment projects with a total investment of 55.4 billion yuan (about 7.57 billion U.S. dollars) and 18 trade projects.

"The 'Two Countries, Twin Parks' project has benefited enterprises inside the industrial parks, offering more streamlined customs clearance services, saving us a significant amount of time," Lin said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     