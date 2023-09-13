﻿
Mainland spokesperson expresses confidence in cross-Strait relations

Mainland spokesperson Chen Binhua expressed confidence in the future development of cross-Strait relations at a Wednesday press conference.
The newly appointed spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Chen Binhua, makes his debut at a press conference held by the Office on Wednesday.

Mainland spokesperson Chen Binhua expressed confidence in the future development of cross-Strait relations at a Wednesday press conference.

This is the first press conference appearance Chen made as a new spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

He noted that since the Democratic Progressive Party took power in Taiwan, it engaged in wrongdoings that contradicted the trend of history and caused severe setbacks to cross-Strait exchanges.

Nevertheless, as long as compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait work with joint efforts, cross-Strait relations will return to the right track of peaceful development, and communication and cooperation across the Strait will thrive again, said Chen.

Chen, who was once a journalist with Xinhua News Agency, traveled to Taiwan many times to interview local people and has developed a profound understanding of their lives and expectations.

"This experience will help me explain to Taiwan compatriots the mainland's policies and principles concerning Taiwan in ways that are more acceptable to them, so that they can fully grasp our sincerity and goodwill," said Chen.

