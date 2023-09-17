President of Central American Parliament to visit China
14:52 UTC+8, 2023-09-17 0
The President of the Central American Parliament, Amado Cerrud, will lead a delegation to visit China from September 19 to 23, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
