Book of Xi's discourses on human rights published in 6 more foreign languages

Xinhua
  15:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
A selected compilation of Xi Jinping's discourses on human rights are now available in Arabic, Portuguese, German, Swahili, Urdu and Vietnamese.
Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the book uses nine themes to systematically record the remarks of Xi on respecting and protecting human rights.

The foreign language versions were published by the Foreign Languages Press and aimed at helping overseas readers apprehend Xi's discourses on human rights and understand what China has done to respect and protect human rights as well as China's proposals for the improvement of global human rights governance.

In 2022, the Central Compilation and Translation Press published the Chinese-English, Chinese-French, Chinese-Russian, Chinese-Spanish and Chinese-Japanese versions of the book.

