Xi to attend opening ceremony of 19th Asian Games, hold diplomatic events

On September 22 and 23, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the opening ceremony, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

The foreign leaders attending the opening ceremony in China are King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of Nepal, Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea and Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat of Malaysia Johari bin Abdul.

In addition, the Sultan of Brunei's representative Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, the Emir of Qatar's representative Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prince Faisal bin Hussein of Jordan, Princess Sirivannavari of Thailand and Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov of Kyrgyzstan will attend relevant events.