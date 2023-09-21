153 cross-border fraud suspects brought back to China

A total of 153 criminal suspects involved in cross-border cyber and wire fraud were repatriated to China on Wednesday under police escort from Indonesia.

Ti Gong

A total of 153 criminal suspects involved in cross-border cyber and wire fraud were repatriated to China on Wednesday under police escort from Indonesia, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced Thursday.

In August, the MPS dispatched a task force to Indonesia, which worked together with local police to dismantle a fraud ring suspected of perpetrating cross-border sexual extortion in China. After two rounds of action, the 153 suspected fraudsters were apprehended.

Noting the grave challenge posed by wire and cyber fraud to social order and public interest, the MPS pledged redoubled efforts to crack down on such crimes through intensified international cooperation.