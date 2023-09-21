﻿
News / Nation

153 cross-border fraud suspects brought back to China

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
A total of 153 criminal suspects involved in cross-border cyber and wire fraud were repatriated to China on Wednesday under police escort from Indonesia.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
153 cross-border fraud suspects brought back to China
Ti Gong

A total of 153 criminal suspects involved in cross-border cyber and wire fraud were repatriated to China on Wednesday under police escort from Indonesia.

A total of 153 criminal suspects involved in cross-border cyber and wire fraud were repatriated to China on Wednesday under police escort from Indonesia, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced Thursday.

In August, the MPS dispatched a task force to Indonesia, which worked together with local police to dismantle a fraud ring suspected of perpetrating cross-border sexual extortion in China. After two rounds of action, the 153 suspected fraudsters were apprehended.

Noting the grave challenge posed by wire and cyber fraud to social order and public interest, the MPS pledged redoubled efforts to crack down on such crimes through intensified international cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     