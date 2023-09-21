Nepalese PM to visit China from September 23 to 30

At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of Nepal will pay an official visit to China from September 23 to 30.

At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of Nepal will pay an official visit to China from September 23 to 30, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

During his visit, Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on invitation, Mao said.