2 killed in factory blast in north China
20:03 UTC+8, 2023-09-21 0
Two people were killed in a factory blast in Dongguang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Thursday, local authorities have said.
Ti Gong
A fire broke out at the factory at approximately 11am and it triggered an explosion, according to the county's emergency management bureau.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
