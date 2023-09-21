2 killed in factory blast in north China

Two people were killed in a factory blast in Dongguang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Thursday, local authorities have said.

Ti Gong

A fire broke out at the factory at approximately 11am and it triggered an explosion, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.