Xi extends greetings ahead of farmers' harvest festival

Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has extended festive greetings and sincere regards on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to farmers and people working on agricultural and rural fronts ahead of the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed adhering to the goal of building a strong agriculture and building a beautiful and harmonious countryside that is desirable to live and work in.

Source: Xinhua
