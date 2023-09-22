﻿
News / Nation

Chinese scientists engineer spider silks tougher than bulletproof vest

Xinhua
  14:34 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
Chinese scientists have developed the first whole full-length spider silk fiber obtained from genetically-engineered silkworms.
Xinhua
  14:34 UTC+8, 2023-09-22       0
Chinese scientists engineer spider silks tougher than bulletproof vest

Chinese scientists have developed the first whole full-length spider silk fiber obtained from genetically-engineered silkworms, exhibiting a six-fold toughness when compared to a bulletproof vest.

Chinese scientists have developed the first whole full-length spider silk fiber obtained from genetically-engineered silkworms, exhibiting a six-fold toughness when compared to a bulletproof vest.

The researchers from Donghua University drew inspiration from nylon and Kevlar, a material used in bulletproof vests, and proposed a theory on the nature of toughness and strength, thus unveiling the basic structure of silk fibers.

Then, they employed a gene editing tool to synthesize whole polyamide spider silk fibers from transgenic silkworms, showcasing both high tensile strength and exceptional toughness, according to a study published in the journal Matter this week.

It is crucial to develop sustainable, eco-friendly, high-strength and ultra-tough alternatives to non-sustainable synthetic fibers, such as nylon, said the researchers.

The results pave the way for spider silk's commercialization as a sustainable substitute for synthetic fibers, and it can be used in making surgical sutures and comfortable bulletproof vests, according to the study.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     