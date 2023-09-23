Xi wishes guests unforgettable time at Hangzhou Asiad

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wished guests at the 19th Asian Games an unforgettable time in Zhejiang Province and a fond memory of the Games.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wished guests at the 19th Asian Games an unforgettable time in Zhejiang Province and a fond memory of the Games.

Xi made the remarks at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of Zhejiang.