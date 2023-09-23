Mainland expresses condolences following Taiwan factory explosion

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said he was shocked to learn about the incident that caused multiple casualties.

Ti Gong

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday expressed condolences to the victims and bereaved families after a deadly explosion took place at a factory in Pingtung County in Taiwan.

According to Taiwan media reports, a fiery explosion at a factory in a science and technology park on Friday has claimed six lives and left nearly a hundred injured.