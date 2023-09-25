﻿
News / Nation

China claims two mountain bike gold medals at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2023-09-25       0
China dominated the first day of mountain bike competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.
Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2023-09-25       0

China dominated the first day of mountain bike competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday, with Li Hongfeng and Mi Jiujiang each securing a gold medal for the hosts.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Qiandao Lake, Chun'an County, the race features a challenging route full of obstacles. In addition, scorching temperatures on the day posed a significant test for the riders.

In the women's cross country race, Li and her fellow teammate Ma Caixia displayed remarkable prowess from the very first lap, establishing a noticeable lead. They finished 1-2 with times of 1:30:59 and 1:36:45 respectively. Iranian cyclist Faranak Partoazar secured third place.

Li, a silver medalist at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, was full of emotions after winning gold this time. "I've been waiting for this moment for five years. I was excited when I crossed the finishing line," said the 28-year-old.

"I did a lot of preparation during the last two months," she shared. "Today I won, but this is not only a personal victory, but a victory for my support team, including my coach."

Mi took the men's cross-country title after an intense battle with compatriot Yuan Jinwei.

They were neck-and-neck for the majority of the race but Mi gradually extended his lead as he crossed the line in 1:32:37. Japanese cyclist Toki Sawada secured a bronze medal.

The track cycling events will start on Tuesday, with two gold medals up for grabs in the women's and men's team sprint races.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     