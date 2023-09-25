China claims two mountain bike gold medals at Hangzhou Asiad

China dominated the first day of mountain bike competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.

China dominated the first day of mountain bike competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday, with Li Hongfeng and Mi Jiujiang each securing a gold medal for the hosts.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Qiandao Lake, Chun'an County, the race features a challenging route full of obstacles. In addition, scorching temperatures on the day posed a significant test for the riders.

In the women's cross country race, Li and her fellow teammate Ma Caixia displayed remarkable prowess from the very first lap, establishing a noticeable lead. They finished 1-2 with times of 1:30:59 and 1:36:45 respectively. Iranian cyclist Faranak Partoazar secured third place.

Li, a silver medalist at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, was full of emotions after winning gold this time. "I've been waiting for this moment for five years. I was excited when I crossed the finishing line," said the 28-year-old.

"I did a lot of preparation during the last two months," she shared. "Today I won, but this is not only a personal victory, but a victory for my support team, including my coach."

Mi took the men's cross-country title after an intense battle with compatriot Yuan Jinwei.

They were neck-and-neck for the majority of the race but Mi gradually extended his lead as he crossed the line in 1:32:37. Japanese cyclist Toki Sawada secured a bronze medal.

The track cycling events will start on Tuesday, with two gold medals up for grabs in the women's and men's team sprint races.