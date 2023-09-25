China grabs two golds in men's 25m rapid fire pistol with new team world record at Hangzhou Asiad

Chinese sharpshooters Wang Xinjie, Liu Yangpan and Li Yuehong clinched the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team title with a recording-breaking 1,765 points at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Monday.

"This record represents the result of the team's efforts. Each of us works hard every day for the World Championships, the Asian Games, and the Olympic Games. Many thanks to the coach and the team," Li said after they renewed the Chinese team's own world record set in 2018.

According to the rules of the Hangzhou Asiad, only two shooters from each team can advance into the individual final.

Li and Liu tied at fourth with seven hits out of 10 shots after two rounds in the individual final. The 34-year-old Li reached the top after the sixth round and claimed the gold with 33 hits.

Liu seized the silver with 31 hits, while Kazakhstan's Nikita Chiryukin took the bronze.

"At the beginning of the individual final, I was a little nervous and had some technical problems. As my teammate performed better and better, I was greatly inspired to improve myself," Liu said.