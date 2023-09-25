Australia resumes visa processing for Chinese tour groups

﻿
The Australian government has recommenced the visa process for Chinese group travelers, according to an official statement.
Don Farrell, the Minister for Trade and Tourism, on Monday announced that visa processing for the Approved Destination Status (ADS) travel scheme has resumed for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Farrell described the recommencement as a major boost for Australia's tourism industry.

"The resumption of Chinese group tour travel will provide another welcome boost for Australia's hard-working tourism operators," he said.

"The Government has worked with industry to ensure we are well positioned to welcome back Chinese group tours, including putting in place the relevant agreements between both governments and industry for ADS visa processing."

"We look forward to welcoming more Chinese travelers to Come and Say G'day and experience the stunning scenery and world-class tourism experiences Australia has to offer."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, China was Australia's largest source of international tourists, with Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showing 1.4 million visitors from China traveled to Australia in 2019.

According to Farrell, ADS visa holders spent approximately 581 million Australian dollars (US$373.3 million) in the country in 2019, which accounted for almost one-third of the total spent by Chinese visitors.

Data released by the ABS earlier in September revealed that there were 79,040 short-term arrivals in Australia from China in July, marking an increase of 111 percent from June and the highest monthly figure since Australia's borders reopened in February 2022.

China was the second-biggest source of short-term arrivals in July, trailing only New Zealand.

China on August 10 announced the resumption of group tours to dozens of more overseas destinations, including Japan, Britain, the United States and Australia.

Since then, travel agencies and online tourism service providers in China can resume offering group tours to these countries, while relevant airline ticket and hotel booking services have also resumed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
