﻿
News / Nation

US gov't using illegal, unfair means to stop Chinese companies from succeeding: spokesperson

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
An article revealed that the US government is using illegal and unfair means to stop Chinese companies from succeeding when the United States is not getting ahead.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

An article revealed that the US government is using illegal and unfair means to stop Chinese companies from succeeding when the United States is not getting ahead in a normal competition, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked for comments on an article released by China's Ministry of State Security on September 20, which exposed the methods of US intelligence agencies to engage in cyber attack and espionage. The article also revealed that the US government started infiltrating Huawei headquarters' servers in 2009 and has been monitoring them ever since.

Noting that China condemns the US government's irresponsible acts, Wang said that it is yet another piece of evidence that the US government has been conducting massive cyber espionage against China on the one hand, causing enormous risks for China's cyber security, while propagating disinformation about so-called Chinese hacking attacks.

"This is typical hypocrisy and political manipulation," said the spokesperson.

The article revealed that the US government has been engaged in cyber espionage against Huawei since 2009, and the United States has long been suppressing Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies on the grounds of national security. According to this article, even through cyber espionage, the US government still failed to find any "evidence" to justify that, which made it clear that the US government's suppression of Chinese companies is not about national security, but about using illegal and unfair means to stop Chinese companies from succeeding when the United States is not getting ahead in a normal competition, Wang said.

China hopes that relevant countries will not be part of the political coercion of the United States against Chinese companies, and uphold strategic independence and keep the business environment fair, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory by being unbiased and objective, Wang added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     