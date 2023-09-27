﻿
China to see 1.58 mln daily entry, exit trips during upcoming holiday

China is expected to see an average of 1.58 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.
China is expected to see an average of 1.58 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, a roughly 3-fold increase year on year, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA) forecast on Wednesday.

Passenger flows at major airports will witness a steady increase. Inbound and outbound trips at the Beijing Capital International Airport, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport are expected to see a daily average of 27,000, 70,000 and 38,000, respectively.

Concerning exit-entry passengers traveling between Guangdong Province and Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions, the ports of Gongbei, Luohu and Futian are expected to handle a daily average of 320,000, 190,000 and 180,000 trips, respectively, according to the NIA.

The administration has asked border inspection agencies across the country to release information about passenger flows in a timely manner for travelers' reference and open sufficient inspection channels to ensure safe, smooth and orderly operation at points of entry.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, which will last from September 29 to October 6 this year, is a peak travel and tourism season in China.

Source: Xinhua
