Lujiang and Shanghai extend culture and tourism link

Lujiang, in Anhui Province, is offering Shanghai residents great tourism options, with the fall season boasting splendid natural views, charming markets, and family-fun activities.
Lujiang, a beautiful county with abundant tourism resources in Anhui Province, is offering a leisure getaway for Shanghai residents during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

On Wednesday, the county unveiled its autumn tourism splendor and new cultural and tourist attractions in Shanghai, to lure travelers from the city.

Ti Gong

Natural beauty of Lujiang

Dawn redwood at Dahantang Scenic Area in Chengchi Village has turned red, casting a charming inverted image. October is the best time to appreciate the scenery.

A valley paradise hidden in the nature of Wanshan Town will open to the public during the holiday. With the first phase covering about 70 mu, it promises a dreamlike journey bringing people back to their childhood with architecture of different styles.

Surrounded by mountain and forest, it's a soothing experience to sip tea amid the chirping of birds in this natural paradise.

The Xiaoyaogu (Carefree Valley) Amusement Park in Yefushan Town is scheduled to start trial operation on Thursday, offering a thrilling experience to tourists with a high altitude water slide, bungee jumping, and a suspended glass corridor.

Ti Gong

A glimpse into Lujiang

Lujiang is seeking to deepen cooperation with Shanghai in culture and tourism. The distance has already shortened with the opening of the high-speed railway between Lujiang and Shanghai, the culture and tourism authorities said in Shanghai.

The county, hometown of legendary general Zhou Yu (AD 175-210) with rich hot spring resources, boasts the Mount Yefu Scenic Area and Xiuxi Park, and it has developed 27 boutique minsus (Chinese version of B&B) with another 30 under construction.

Targeting tourists of the Yangtze River Delta region, it has released 300 family homestays.

Ti Gong

The natural surrounding of Lujiang

Ti Gong

A glimpse into Lujiang

Ti Gong

Dawn redwood in Lujiang

Ti Gong

An agriculture produce bazaar hosted by Lujiang in Shanghai

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
