Former China central bank vice governor prosecuted

A public prosecution has been initiated against Fan Yifei, a former vice governor of the People's Bank of China, over suspected bribe-taking.

The Huanggang Municipal People's Procuratorate in Hubei Province recently filed a lawsuit against Fan with the Intermediate People's Court of Huanggang, an official statement said Wednesday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Fan's case. He was also a former member of the Communist Party of China committee of the bank.

The procuratorate charged Fan with taking undue advantages of his official authority or positions to seek gains for others and illegally accepting an extremely huge amount of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors said that Fan should be held criminally responsible for committing the crime of bribe-taking.