﻿
News / Nation

China launches its latest remote sensing satellite

Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
China on Wednesday sent its latest remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
Xinhua
  16:47 UTC+8, 2023-09-27       0
China launches its latest remote sensing satellite
Xinhua

The satellite, Yaogan-33 04, is launched on a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15am (Beijing Time), and has entered its planned orbit successfully.

China on Wednesday sent its latest remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellite, Yaogan-33 04, was launched on a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 4:15am (Beijing Time), and has entered its planned orbit successfully.

It will be used for scientific experiments, land resource surveys, crop yield estimates, and disaster prevention and relief work.

The launch was the 489th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     