Xi says confidence 'more valuable than gold' in march toward rejuvenation

President Xi Jinping called on the nation to firm up confidence and strive in unity in the relentless endeavor toward building a strong China and realizing national rejuvenation.

President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the nation to firm up confidence and strive in unity in the relentless endeavor toward building a strong China and realizing national rejuvenation.

"Our strength comes from unity and confidence is more valuable than gold," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a grand reception held in Beijing to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Xi said the future is bright and the nation should continue to surmount difficulties and march forward.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event together with around 800 Chinese and foreign guests.

At around 5:30 pm, Xi and other Party and state leaders walked into the banquet hall, waving to the attendees. They were met with a warm round of applause.

Addressing the reception, Xi said that over the past 74 years since the founding of New China, the country has moved from poverty to moderate prosperity in all respects. It has embarked on a new journey to build a strong nation and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Xi said China this year has coordinated COVID-19 response with economic and social development, worked to ensure both development and security, and actively promoted sustained economic recovery, among others.

He went on to cite some more "hard-earned and heartening" progress achieved so far this year – the economy is on an overall recovery trajectory, grain harvests can be expected, people's lives have been improved, and social stability has been maintained, among others.

Noting that there are still many risks and challenges on the journey ahead, Xi stressed greater efforts to strengthen macro regulation, expand effective domestic demand, stimulate the vitality of business entities, keep promoting sustained economic recovery, work to continuously improve social expectations, and forestall major risks.

"We should strive to meet this year's economic and social development targets," Xi said.