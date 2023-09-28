'Bye-bye, Fan Xing!' — Giant panda born in Dutch zoo leaves for China

More than three years after Fan Xing was born at Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands, the giant panda cub received a festive farewell ceremony on Wednesday and left for China.

Imaginechina

It was a sunny day at the zoo in Rhenen and a memorable day as well.

"It's a special day today, although I have mixed feelings," Ouwehands Zoo CEO Robin de Lange told Xinhua. "On one hand, we are happy that Fan Xing is going to China and be part of the breeding program. On the other hand, we love Fan Xing. And we say farewell and that's not easy, of course."

History was made on May 1, 2020, with the birth of this first giant panda cub in the Netherlands. Today the cub was waved goodbye by a full square in the park, with guests from the Chinese embassy and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as many visitors, especially children.

"After we got the pandas in 2017, we were hoping to get a young one," Marcel Boekhoorn, Ouwehands Zoo owner, said, referring to the arrival of Fan Xing's parents — male Xing Ya and female Wu Wen — at Ouwehands Zoo on April 12, 2017.

"And finally, in 2020, we got Fan Xing and we were very happy, very happy. The community was happy, Holland was happy, everybody was happy. Because it was the first time with the natural breeds, with a new panda, very small. Let's be honest. She was so lovely, she was a beautiful one."

"And now we are all sad she leaves today," Boekhoorn added. "But we hope she will have a great life in China. We will miss her for sure."

Hans van der Pas, mayor of Rhenen, could not agree more. "It was a warm welcome when Fan Xing was born three years ago, and we followed everything, her first steps, everything."

"And now we are sad that she's leaving, because Fan Xing is Rhenen and Rhenen is Fan Xing. We are sad, but we are also glad that she goes back to China and goes back to the land of her parents, and her ancestors," said the mayor.

After a short formal program with speeches from dignitaries, a toast was made outside on the square to a good future for Fan Xing. There was entertainment and a timeline video of the giant pandas in Ouwehands Zoo was shown, with the birth and growing up of Fan Xing as highlights. The video ended with the transport bus actually entering the square and being waved goodbye.

One of the young children at the farewell ceremony was Younes, a boy from the Dalton School in Rhenen. "It's kind of sad she leaves," he said. "She was kind of cute. I live around here, so I came here many times to see her."

De Lange said a lot of preparations have been made for the transport of the giant panda.

Rhenen's mayor recalled the days of helping Fan Xing in her first years at Ouwehands Zoo. "It was a combination between the people of the Ouwehands Zoo and also the Chinese people who have a lot of knowledge about growing up pandas."

"It was a combination," the mayor said. "A cooperation between the Dutch and the Chinese people. We are very glad that she grew up here in a very good way."

Young boy Younes will continue to visit the zoo to see Fan Xing's parents as he did together with his own parents before Fan Xing was born. For now he just bid farewell to the leaving panda: "Bye-bye, Fan Xing!"