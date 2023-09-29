Xi encourages martyrs' children to be loyal guardians of Party, people

Xi Jinping has encouraged the children of martyrs to follow the examples of their heroic parents' generation.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has encouraged the children of martyrs to follow the examples of their heroic parents' generation and dedicate themselves to serving as the loyal guardians of the Party and the people.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Thursday in a letter replying to eight such children who are currently studying at the People's Public Security University of China.