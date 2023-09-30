Xi pays tribute to national heroes on Martyrs' Day
Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony on Saturday morning in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing to present flower baskets to fallen national heroes.
