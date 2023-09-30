China sees record-breaking daily passenger trips during holiday travel rush

According to the company, this marks a record-high number of daily railway passenger trips.

The number of railway trips made by Chinese passengers hit 20.098 million on Friday, the third day of the 12-day travel rush for the National Day holiday and the Mid-Autumn Festival, the China State Railway Group Co Ltd said on Saturday.

On Saturday, China is anticipating 17.6 million railway passenger trips, with a total of 12,180 passenger trains in operation, the company said.

During this travel rush lasting from September 27 to October 8, the country is expected to see 190 million railway trips in total, according to the company.