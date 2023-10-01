Chinese railways to handle 17.2 mln passenger trips on Sunday

China's railways are expected to handle 17.2 million passenger trips on Sunday, the third day of the 8-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period.

China's railways are expected to handle 17.2 million passenger trips on Sunday, the third day of the 8-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, data from the country's railway operator shows.

Some 11,574 trains are scheduled to operate these trips, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

A total of 20.098 million passenger trips were made in China on Friday and 17.066 million on Saturday — the first two days of this year's long holiday period, which will continue until October 6.

The country expects to see 190 million railway trips over the holiday's 12-day travel rush, which began on September 27 and will end on October 8.