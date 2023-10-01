China's road freight volume up 7.7 pct in first eight months

China's road freight volume rose 7.7 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

A total of 26.12 billion tons of road cargo were transported during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In August alone, China's road freight volume came in at 3.57 billion tons, the data revealed.

In the January-August period, northeast China's Jilin Province recorded the strongest year-on-year road freight volume expansion of 28.7 percent, followed by northwest China's Qinghai Province and central China's Hubei Province.