﻿
News / Nation

China's FAST telescope discovers 76 new faint pulsars

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0
Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), or the "China Sky Eye," Chinese scientists have discovered 76 new faint and occasionally emitting pulsars.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2023-10-02       0

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), or the "China Sky Eye," Chinese scientists have discovered 76 new faint and occasionally emitting pulsars, including a group of the faintest pulsars known today.

These pulsars are very special in that they only occasionally radiate a pulse in many rotation periods, so that they are known as rotating radio transient sources (RRATs), said the study, which was published on Monday in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Research.

Unlike most pulsars which emit pulses continuously, an RRAT is hard to find in a normal pulsar search regime. They are identified pulse-by-pulse from a huge amount of data obtained by a highly sensitive radio telescope.

Since the first RRAT was discovered in 2006, more than 160 RRATs have been detected by radio telescopes around the world. Detailed studies of a few RRATs suggest that they should be pulsars but with special physical properties in the magnetosphere, accounting for about five percent of the total number of pulsars.

A research team of the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) developed a new efficient single pulse search pipeline and systematically searched for single pulses using data of the FAST Galactic pulsar Snapshot Survey recorded since 2020.

According to Han Jinlin, a leading research scientist in this field at the NAOC, the 76 RRATs discovered by the new method account for about 12 percent of the total number of pulsars discovered by the FAST survey, implying that there are more such occasionally radiating pulsars than previously thought.

To further understand the physical properties of RRATs, the scientists also used the FAST to observe 59 known RRATs discovered by international telescopes. They found that none of the RRATs exhibited the characteristics of a standard RRAT.

The polarization signals of these occasionally radiated pulses detected by the FAST suggest that they are radiated in the same region of the neutron star magnetosphere as normal pulses, according to the study.

"The study has important implications for understanding the dense remnants of dead stars in the Milky Way and their radiation characteristics," said Han, adding that high sensitivity radio telescopes such as the FAST are the best tools to find such fascinating pulsars.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     