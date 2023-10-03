China's Xiamen sees trade with BRICS up 28.7 percent from January to August

Xiamen in Fujian Province saw its trade with BRICS countries increase by 28.7% year on year to hit 75.81 billion yuan (about US$10.6 billion) in the first eight months of 2023.

The coastal city of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province saw its trade with BRICS countries increase by 28.7 percent year on year to hit 75.81 billion yuan (about US$10.6 billion) in the first eight months of 2023, according to Xiamen Customs.

Xiamen's exports to BRICS countries amounted to 20.34 billion yuan (about US$2.74 billion) from January to August, up 10.4 percent year on year, while its BRICS imports totaled 55.47 billion yuan (about US$7.60 billion), an increase of 37 percent year on year.

Major imported goods during the period included coal and lignite, metal ore and mineral sand, and agricultural products, while exports included mechanical and electrical products, as well as labor-intensive goods.