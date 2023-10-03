﻿
News / Nation

China's Xiamen sees trade with BRICS up 28.7 percent from January to August

Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0
Xiamen in Fujian Province saw its trade with BRICS countries increase by 28.7% year on year to hit 75.81 billion yuan (about US$10.6 billion) in the first eight months of 2023.
Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0

The coastal city of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province saw its trade with BRICS countries increase by 28.7 percent year on year to hit 75.81 billion yuan (about US$10.6 billion) in the first eight months of 2023, according to Xiamen Customs.

Xiamen's exports to BRICS countries amounted to 20.34 billion yuan (about US$2.74 billion) from January to August, up 10.4 percent year on year, while its BRICS imports totaled 55.47 billion yuan (about US$7.60 billion), an increase of 37 percent year on year.

Major imported goods during the period included coal and lignite, metal ore and mineral sand, and agricultural products, while exports included mechanical and electrical products, as well as labor-intensive goods.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     