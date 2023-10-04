China welcomes US congressional delegation's visit

China welcomes US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to lead a bipartisan delegation of senators to visit China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks after Schumer announced that he will lead a bipartisan delegation of senators to China in the coming days.

"We hope this visit will contribute to a more objective understanding of China in the US Congress, increase dialogue and communication between the legislatures of our two countries, and add positive factors to the growth of China-US relations," said the spokesperson.