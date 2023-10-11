﻿
Mainland slams DPP for double-dealing on cross-Strait relations

A mainland official on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for their double-dealing on relations across the Taiwan Strait.
A mainland official on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for their double-dealing on relations across the Taiwan Strait, saying their attempts to achieve "a peaceful secession" are wishful thinking.

While engaging in empty talk about peace and dialogue, the DPP authorities have obstinately adhered to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence" and refuse to acknowledge the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Peace, development, exchanges and cooperation are the common aspirations and the mainstream public opinion of people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Chen said, adding that the 1992 Consensus is the common political foundation for dialogues and consultations across the Strait.

He said that there is only one China in the world, and the mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China. The sovereignty and territory of China have never been severed and brook no division, he said, noting that this is the true status quo of cross-Strait relations and represents the general consensus of the international community.

"Cross-Strait peace and stability and 'Taiwan independence' are as irreconcilable as water and fire," Chen said. "'Taiwan independence' is the greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan is China's Taiwan, he said, warning that any attempt to change the status quo will only make cross-Strait relations more strained and volatile.

"Only by returning to the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, can cross-Strait relations get back onto the right track of peaceful development, and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait be guaranteed," Chen said.

