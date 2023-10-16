﻿
News / Nation

5G network covers all towns in Tibet

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has achieved 5G network coverage in all towns after a 5G base station started operation in Gogmo Township of Ngari Prefecture.
Imaginechina

A 5G base station at 5,300 meters above the Qomolangma Base Camp in Tibet Autonomous Region in 2020.

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has achieved 5G network coverage in all towns after a 5G base station started operation in Gogmo Township of Ngari Prefecture.

The regional communications administration said on Monday that Tibet has invested 3.2 billion yuan (US$445.7 million) in the construction of 5G infrastructure. A total of 8,710 5G base stations have been established, providing 5G services for 1.84 million users. There are 23 5G base stations per 10,000 people in the region, which reaches the national average level.

The constant improvement of 5G network services has injected strong momentum into the high-quality development of the region's economy and society, the administration said.

To date, the 5G technology has been applied to a wide range of fields across the region, including agriculture and husbandry, education, health care, and tourism.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
